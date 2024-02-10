Update v0.435203

Some Fixes addressed after playing Wednesday Night. Wanted to fix these things before I set in on level optimizing again.
Character Voices
- added I'm blind
Game Modes
- Change ELM and SD to 4 minute rounds.
- Changed ELM win conditions, can draw on equal teams. Team with most alive players wins.
Lobby Fixes
- Fixed Lobby Text Chat.
Level Fixes
- Fix rails on TransArena
- Fire on DS still not showing on Host?
- SNR SD plant not labeled fixed.
- OS 3rd floor elevator wall collision missing fixed.
- OS brokens window missing texture fixed.
Characters
- Added PSweat Character
- Added Stealthy Character - Add to credits.
Weapons
- Nerf Glock - 7 shot to kill gun.
Player Pings?
- Should be working now. Need to test with actual players.
On to optimizing maps... the joy!
Changed files in this update