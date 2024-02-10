 Skip to content

Trans Ops update for 10 February 2024

Update v0.435203

Build 13421107 · Last edited by Wendy

Some Fixes addressed after playing Wednesday Night. Wanted to fix these things before I set in on level optimizing again.

Character Voices
  • added I'm blind
Game Modes
  • Change ELM and SD to 4 minute rounds.
  • Changed ELM win conditions, can draw on equal teams. Team with most alive players wins.
Lobby Fixes
  • Fixed Lobby Text Chat.
Level Fixes
  • Fix rails on TransArena
  • Fire on DS still not showing on Host?
  • SNR SD plant not labeled fixed.
  • OS 3rd floor elevator wall collision missing fixed.
  • OS brokens window missing texture fixed.
Characters
  • Added PSweat Character
  • Added Stealthy Character - Add to credits.
Weapons
  • Nerf Glock - 7 shot to kill gun.
Player Pings?
  • Should be working now. Need to test with actual players.

On to optimizing maps... the joy!

