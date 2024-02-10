Update v0.435203

Share · View all patches · Build 13421107 · Last edited 10 February 2024 – 04:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Some Fixes addressed after playing Wednesday Night. Wanted to fix these things before I set in on level optimizing again.

Character Voices

added I'm blind

Game Modes

Change ELM and SD to 4 minute rounds.

Changed ELM win conditions, can draw on equal teams. Team with most alive players wins.

Lobby Fixes

Fixed Lobby Text Chat.

Level Fixes

Fix rails on TransArena

Fire on DS still not showing on Host?

SNR SD plant not labeled fixed.

OS 3rd floor elevator wall collision missing fixed.

OS brokens window missing texture fixed.

Characters

Added PSweat Character

Added Stealthy Character - Add to credits.

Weapons

Nerf Glock - 7 shot to kill gun.

Player Pings?

Should be working now. Need to test with actual players.

On to optimizing maps... the joy!