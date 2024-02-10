v0.8.99
-Setup new UI feedback on Sail orientation to the wind.
-Setup new Day/Night UI feedback in the minimap.
-Improve boat splash vfx.
-Updated shader to make Grass sway during storms and improved other sway shaders.
-Fixed an issue where the rain would not always make the ground and rocks wet.
-Fixed an audio issue with Rain blending in and out when mounting and unmounting contraptions.
Breakwaters update for 10 February 2024
New sailing UI and Time of day feedback, plus Weather updates.
