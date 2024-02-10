New sailing UI and Time of day feedback, plus Weather updates.

v0.8.99

-Setup new UI feedback on Sail orientation to the wind.

-Setup new Day/Night UI feedback in the minimap.

-Improve boat splash vfx.

-Updated shader to make Grass sway during storms and improved other sway shaders.

-Fixed an issue where the rain would not always make the ground and rocks wet.

-Fixed an audio issue with Rain blending in and out when mounting and unmounting contraptions.