 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 10 February 2024

New sailing UI and Time of day feedback, plus Weather updates.

Share · View all patches · Build 13421083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.8.99
-Setup new UI feedback on Sail orientation to the wind.
-Setup new Day/Night UI feedback in the minimap.
-Improve boat splash vfx.
-Updated shader to make Grass sway during storms and improved other sway shaders.
-Fixed an issue where the rain would not always make the ground and rocks wet.
-Fixed an audio issue with Rain blending in and out when mounting and unmounting contraptions.

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link