2-9-24: 1.6 Update:

Ocean has been upgraded to 5.2

Added Niagara Water Sim plug in / Tested with compile.

Added Melee Fight pack

Ships are back in the new Ocean system, added a few more Yachts

Fixed many Building Bugs.

Fixed a bunch of the Compile warnings to clean up the encoding.

Had to remove: //Weather is no longer attached to the ocean.

Personal note: So I started this project two years ago, Most people told me I was nuts to try this.

Stacking myself against the big AAA companies, to build a game that could be any game the players wanted.

However I did hit all my release dates, Early access and then release.

I worked probably 14 -15 a day for the last two years to try to make this happen.

Now the DCF engine which is what runs CC is outstanding.

CC laid on top of it was very close to breaking down tons of barriers, and offering players whole worlds to play in and modify as they choose.

The work of getting out to people (marketing) has always been my weak point.

So this time I really lowered my expectations, I ran my lifestyle down to the bare minimum to try to get this thing to go.

But no one would play. I have given the game to hundreds of people,

Lifetime unique users (?) 127

Median time played 13 minutes

I think it is pretty clear that CC will never get a chance.

I want to thank those few people that did jump into the game and gave it a chance. But for the rest, Go play Palworld, and Skull and Bones. You were never going to give me or CC a chance. 1.6 will be the last scheduled update, probably the last update to be honest.

The discord will remains up, but it is not a social spot. Get in ask a tech question and get answer and get out.

I have no desire to see the community in CC anymore, or to help build it.

My discord is to ask tech questions about the game,

Not make suggestions or offer feedback. I want neither.