Zofia update for 10 February 2024

Hotfix #2 for Jan 29th patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13420957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some more fixes and balance changes:

  • Moving stone walls in cliffside now play sound when moving
  • Fallen City magic gate build up now shows on clients
  • Fixed a collision issue with Mercie
  • Fixed a fireball collision issue
  • IVO's submachine gun now plays sounds correctly on clients
  • Fixed a mesh issue on the bamboo trees
  • Significantly lowered base fireball damage (10 -> 2.5)
  • Significantly reduced fireball damage of time (7s -> 1.5s)
  • Reduced fireball collision size
  • Ice magic is now spikier looking
  • Plant magic is now more planty looking
  • Plant magic projectiles now work correctly for clients
  • Projectiles from stone magic now always explode on hit (And deal AoE damage)
  • Fixed an issue where characters may visually revert to default customization in online games
  • Fixed an issue where the icon over player heads would disappear under certain conditions
  • Updated skeletons in Gilded City with new props
  • Added a few magic books scattered throughout the levels
  • Fixed wood magic so it doesn't shatter easily in certain conditions
  • Added another lift to the frozen fort side area
  • Unarmored and mage skeletons are now immune to fire damage
  • All skeleton fall damage significantly reduced (~7x more resistant to fall damage)
  • Parrying arrows will now deflect the arrow back
  • Parrying an attack will now show a quick parry animation
  • Changed character editor options so that some buttons gray out if they don't do anything
  • Made small level changes
  • Added some NPCs and books to certain levels

Changed files in this update

Zofia Content Depot 652771
Zofia Linux Depot Depot 652772
