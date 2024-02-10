Hot Fix 0.17.8.0

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.
Changes
- Minigolf - Haven: Added boost pad visuals
Bug Fixes
- Minigolf - Haven: Added OOB triggers where people were getting stuck on Holes 4, 9 and 12
- Minigolf - Haven: Fixed rock sticking through the ground on Hole 12 in the tunnel
- Minigolf - Haven: Changed an OOB trigger near Hole 7
- Minigolf - Haven: Made some changes to level 17 to make it more consistent
- Minigolf - Haven: Made Hole 6 HIO pipe more reliable
- Minigolf - Haven: Fixed players getting stuck on HIO hole on Hole 10
- Minigolf - Haven: Attempted to fix a weird issue on Hole 5 when the pyramid door closes
- Minigolf - Haven: Fixed HIO hole on Hole 12 sometimes ejecting you out the side randomly
- Minigolf - Haven: Added a boost pad at the bottom of Hole 4's ramp to try and improve consistency of getting over it
- Minigolf - Haven: Removed unnecessary collision on some palm trees on Hole 17
- Minigolf - Haven: Fixed Hole 17 and 18 having the same names
- SDK: Fixed "OnRoundEnd" on Game World event module not firing off in some cases
