Community Crunch 396: Gigantoraptor Spotlight, Love Evolved, and More!

We are thrilled to see the excitement around the new Custom Cosmetic System and Simple Framework. If you missed it, you can read about it in our first Community Bite. Remember Love Evolved - our Valentine's Day event starting on February 13th! Also, if you missed Garuga's Let's Build Stream, you can catch up on Session 1 now!





Behold the queen of helicopter parenting, Gigantoraptor, soon to grace the prehistoric landscape of The Center! With a love larger than life, this majestic creature fiercely guards its brood while exuding elegance and danger with its colorful plumage and razor-sharp claws. Get ready to witness the awe-inspiring presence of Gigantoraptor with the release of The Center later this month.

Download & play new custom content created by players, including new maps, creatures, items, and game modes, through a dedicated new Mod-bowser directly within the game. Enjoy an endless stream of new ARK content as the creativity and talent of the community is fully unleashed for the first time across gaming platforms and stay tuned as we spotlight more Cross-Platform Mods each week!

Can you feel the love in the air? Love Evolved is set to sweep ARK survivors off their feet with an array of enchanting new treats and delights. This love-filled event, celebrating Valentine's Day, kicks off on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and will continue to spread joy and affection until Tuesday, February 20, 2024, on Official Servers.

Starts on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:00am PST

Ends on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 10:00am PST

Love Bugs new

Vday Coel

Valentine’s Fishing Rod new

Love Bug Hearts new

Festive Dino Candy

Box o' Chocolates (Now also reduce mating cooldown by 20% of current time remaining)

Bear Hug Swimsuit

Odd Couple Swimsuit

Sauropod Heart Swimsuit

Cupid Couture Bottom Skin

Cupid Couture Top Skin

Halo Headband Skin

Heart-shaped Sunglasses Skin

Heart Spring Hat

Cuddle Rex Sweater

Bow & Eros Skin

Heart-shaped Shield Skin

Teddy Bear Grenade Skin

Love Shackles Skin

Heart Spring Hat new

Cuddle Rex Sweater new

Love-Bed new

Flirty Emote

Heart Emote

Self Hug Emote

Jade

PineGreen

SpruceGreen

LeafGreen

Dino Light Blue

WyvernBlue0

PowderBlue

Glacial

DarkViolet

DarkLavender

MediumLavender

Lavender

Dino Light Red

Dino Light Purple

LightPink

Magenta

DeepPink

Red

Dark Red

DragonFire

Dark Magenta

Dino Albino

NearWhite

Cream



Thanks to everyone who participated in Garuga123's Let's Build Stream. If you missed it, you can watch the recorded video posted above to learn more about the visual aspects of modding.

Be sure to check the schedule below so you don't miss the next live stream!

Session 2

February 17th, 10 AM - 12 PM Pacific

Blueprinting - setting up the actual character BPs

Session 3

March 2nd, 10 AM - 12 PM Pacific

Going Live - getting the mod prepped, testing issues, uploading, etc.

Watch on Garuga or on SurvivetheArk's Twitch channels!





This weekend, the Official Network will be receiving bonus rates! It will be active until Monday, February 12th.

PVP/PVE: 3x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience, and Breeding

3x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience, and Breeding Small Tribes: 5.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 5x Breeding

5.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 5x Breeding ARKpocalypse: 6x Harvesting, Taming and Experience, and Breeding



Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form

Help us discover your talent by tagging your art with #ARKPhotoMode or #ARKFanart on social media!

Creator: Game_Changer

Game Changer have gone full on Medieval Roleplay in their first ever modded base on Svartalfheim!



Creator: Sanyxs

Sanyxs plays ARK's newest mod: Super Steamboat Willie!



Ark Wyvern-Gray Art by GrayshadowArt



Slow and steady: aberrant by BettleKettle



Fantasy Spinosaurus by Rebecca "DarkEdgeTV"



Dodo Dave by Cadan R. Dale



Allosaurus by Brón Ilves



Model painting and Custom base Commission! by dar-k-stuff



Welcome to ASA by @falco_luna



Got inspiration from Skyrim's Solitude to build this, I've called it Frosthold by u/JackKerwood



Magna Gecko is probably one of if not the cutest mod creature by u/-Swank-



Argy mutations by flamekeeper2224



Photo Mode by @J0K3R_GaNg



Love Photomode by viirella



