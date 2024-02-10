Community Crunch 396: Gigantoraptor Spotlight, Love Evolved, and More!

We are thrilled to see the excitement around the new Custom Cosmetic System and Simple Framework. If you missed it, you can read about it in our first Community Bite. Remember Love Evolved - our Valentine's Day event starting on February 13th! Also, if you missed Garuga's Let's Build Stream, you can catch up on Session 1 now!
Behold the queen of helicopter parenting, Gigantoraptor, soon to grace the prehistoric landscape of The Center! With a love larger than life, this majestic creature fiercely guards its brood while exuding elegance and danger with its colorful plumage and razor-sharp claws. Get ready to witness the awe-inspiring presence of Gigantoraptor with the release of The Center later this month.
Here is the dossier again, in case you missed it.
Download & play new custom content created by players, including new maps, creatures, items, and game modes, through a dedicated new Mod-bowser directly within the game. Enjoy an endless stream of new ARK content as the creativity and talent of the community is fully unleashed for the first time across gaming platforms and stay tuned as we spotlight more Cross-Platform Mods each week!
This video features:
- Cliffans Saddles by Clifffan
- RR-Medieval Structures by Naneya
- Mythical Armory by Auriel
- Deimos Variants: Tek Dino Pack by SurviveDeimos
- ARK of the Fallen Chibi Mod by CyrusCreates
- Krazy Cosmetics by StudioWildcardMods
Can you feel the love in the air? Love Evolved is set to sweep ARK survivors off their feet with an array of enchanting new treats and delights. This love-filled event, celebrating Valentine's Day, kicks off on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and will continue to spread joy and affection until Tuesday, February 20, 2024, on Official Servers.
- Starts on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:00am PST
- Ends on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 10:00am PST
- Love Bugs new
- Vday Coel
- Valentine’s Fishing Rod new
- Love Bug Hearts new
- Festive Dino Candy
- Box o' Chocolates (Now also reduce mating cooldown by 20% of current time remaining)
- Bear Hug Swimsuit
- Odd Couple Swimsuit
- Sauropod Heart Swimsuit
- Cupid Couture Bottom Skin
- Cupid Couture Top Skin
- Halo Headband Skin
- Heart-shaped Sunglasses Skin
- Heart Spring Hat
- Cuddle Rex Sweater
- Bow & Eros Skin
- Heart-shaped Shield Skin
- Teddy Bear Grenade Skin
- Love Shackles Skin
- Heart Spring Hat new
- Cuddle Rex Sweater new
- Love-Bed new
- Flirty Emote
- Heart Emote
- Self Hug Emote
- Jade
- PineGreen
- SpruceGreen
- LeafGreen
- Dino Light Blue
- WyvernBlue0
- PowderBlue
- Glacial
- DarkViolet
- DarkLavender
- MediumLavender
- Lavender
- Dino Light Red
- Dino Light Purple
- LightPink
- Magenta
- DeepPink
- Red
- Dark Red
- DragonFire
- Dark Magenta
- Dino Albino
- NearWhite
- Cream
Thanks to everyone who participated in Garuga123's Let's Build Stream. If you missed it, you can watch the recorded video posted above to learn more about the visual aspects of modding.
Be sure to check the schedule below so you don't miss the next live stream!
Session 2
- February 17th, 10 AM - 12 PM Pacific
- Blueprinting - setting up the actual character BPs
Session 3
- March 2nd, 10 AM - 12 PM Pacific
- Going Live - getting the mod prepped, testing issues, uploading, etc.
Watch on Garuga or on SurvivetheArk's Twitch channels!
This weekend, the Official Network will be receiving bonus rates! It will be active until Monday, February 12th.
- PVP/PVE: 3x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience, and Breeding
- Small Tribes: 5.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 5x Breeding
- ARKpocalypse: 6x Harvesting, Taming and Experience, and Breeding
Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery
Help us discover your talent by tagging your art with #ARKPhotoMode or #ARKFanart on social media!
Creator: Game_Changer
Game Changer have gone full on Medieval Roleplay in their first ever modded base on Svartalfheim!
Creator: Sanyxs
Sanyxs plays ARK's newest mod: Super Steamboat Willie!
Ark Wyvern-Gray Art by GrayshadowArt
Slow and steady: aberrant by BettleKettle
Fantasy Spinosaurus by Rebecca "DarkEdgeTV"
Dodo Dave by Cadan R. Dale
Allosaurus by Brón Ilves
Model painting and Custom base Commission! by dar-k-stuff
Welcome to ASA by @falco_luna
Got inspiration from Skyrim's Solitude to build this, I've called it Frosthold by u/JackKerwood
Magna Gecko is probably one of if not the cutest mod creature by u/-Swank-
Argy mutations by flamekeeper2224
Photo Mode by @J0K3R_GaNg
Love Photomode by viirella
Enjoy your weekend!
Studio Wildcard
