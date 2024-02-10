Spriter 2 alpha version 0.9.7.2 release (Minor bug fixes)

0.9.7.2
Change Log
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where video exports were locked to the frame length of the animation, ignoring framerate export settings
- Fixed a bug when loading some projects, which led to irregular behavior in specific meshes under certain conditions
- Fixed a visual bug where undoing or redoing changes to a the rigging cage for meshes wouldn't update the cage on screen
Known issues
- Non-mesh children of strokes don't update in real-time when using ik
- Visual bug when images armed for adding swappable image and mesh in reposition mode
- Some pop-up ui elements appear below panels
- Z-order window images do not change when mesh images are swapped
Changed depots in spriter2alpha branch