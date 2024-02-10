 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spriter Pro update for 10 February 2024

Spriter 2 alpha version 0.9.7.2 release (Minor bug fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 13420867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.7.2

Change Log

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where video exports were locked to the frame length of the animation, ignoring framerate export settings
  • Fixed a bug when loading some projects, which led to irregular behavior in specific meshes under certain conditions
  • Fixed a visual bug where undoing or redoing changes to a the rigging cage for meshes wouldn't update the cage on screen

Known issues

  • Non-mesh children of strokes don't update in real-time when using ik
  • Visual bug when images armed for adding swappable image and mesh in reposition mode
  • Some pop-up ui elements appear below panels
  • Z-order window images do not change when mesh images are swapped

Changed depots in spriter2alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 13420867
Spriter Content Depot 332361
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link