Check out the latest addition to our game: "Cluckin' Country Radio"! Hosted by "Cletus Cluck," this radio station features original country tunes to accompany your gameplay. We've also revamped the inventory system with new features like categories, search function, and visual indicators for power-ups. Cooking is now easier with simplified processes and stacking for identical meals. We've also made visual enhancements and added a new quest for exciting rewards.

Here is the full list of changes:

CHANGED:

Grass height was lowerd and the color was changed

Enemys now fire only one type of projectile

Cooking - it's much easier to cook a meal that has a sepcial effect

Cooking/inventory - cooked meals that have the same value, power ups and effects etc. will now stack in the inventory

Notifications now queue up and are shown one by one

Confiratiom promps was removed for majoirty of situations

Cooking - Balancing the meals produced by cooking

Added sound to cooking

ADDED: