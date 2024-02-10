Check out the latest addition to our game: "Cluckin' Country Radio"! Hosted by "Cletus Cluck," this radio station features original country tunes to accompany your gameplay. We've also revamped the inventory system with new features like categories, search function, and visual indicators for power-ups. Cooking is now easier with simplified processes and stacking for identical meals. We've also made visual enhancements and added a new quest for exciting rewards.
Here is the full list of changes:
CHANGED:
- Grass height was lowerd and the color was changed
- Enemys now fire only one type of projectile
- Cooking - it's much easier to cook a meal that has a sepcial effect
- Cooking/inventory - cooked meals that have the same value, power ups and effects etc. will now stack in the inventory
- Notifications now queue up and are shown one by one
- Confiratiom promps was removed for majoirty of situations
- Cooking - Balancing the meals produced by cooking
- Added sound to cooking
ADDED:
-
First Radio Station - Clucking Country Radio
-
New house in Fartsville
-
New taxi location
-
New NPC Quest giver: Hen Snow
-
Door sound
-
Add inventory categories for various item types and the ability to search for items
-
Searching for items in the inventory:
By name - just write the name of the item in the search box
By rarity - write the rarity eg. "Common" will only show items of Common rarity
By value - "<100" - items of a value less than 100 HRK
"<=100" - items of a value less or equal to 100 HRK
">100" - items of a value greater than 100 HRK
">=100" - items of a value greater or equal to 100 HRK
"=100" - items whose value is equal to 100 HRK
-
Added visual indicators for power ups and effects an item applies to the item description and the item slots
-
You can now press I to go to the invetnroy
