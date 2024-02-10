- Fixed an issue Rogue Pants artifact was not updating the max stamina UI. Also fixed the typo in the item name.
- Fixed an issue gem of 5 value was incorrectly being assigned with gem 1 sprites.
- Fixed an issue multiple gem of 10 value wasn't spawning multiple times.
- Removed blurred pixel from the spear's charge attack. Collider size and damage has not been adjusted, as it is only graphical change.
- Improved the graphic of Laser Wyvern's attacks.
- Auto Charge Gauntlet now activates charging-related items while passively charging the charge meter.
- Removed faulty 'trap' tag from Ice Jaw Trap.
- Made adjustment to dashing after images which may have caused certain visual errors in the game.
Spell Disk update for 10 February 2024
Spell Disk 0.9.1b update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
