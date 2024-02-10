 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 10 February 2024

Spell Disk 0.9.1b update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue Rogue Pants artifact was not updating the max stamina UI. Also fixed the typo in the item name.
  • Fixed an issue gem of 5 value was incorrectly being assigned with gem 1 sprites.
  • Fixed an issue multiple gem of 10 value wasn't spawning multiple times.
  • Removed blurred pixel from the spear's charge attack. Collider size and damage has not been adjusted, as it is only graphical change.
  • Improved the graphic of Laser Wyvern's attacks.
  • Auto Charge Gauntlet now activates charging-related items while passively charging the charge meter.
  • Removed faulty 'trap' tag from Ice Jaw Trap.
  • Made adjustment to dashing after images which may have caused certain visual errors in the game.

