Oddment update for 10 February 2024

Patch v0.2.6

  • Added an upgrade that allows you to place stone in the world
    -- This defaults to Right Click
    -- This means "Teleport Bolt" is no longer Right Click and is now Middle Click by default
    --- You may have to reset your keybinds after this update.

