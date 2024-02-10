- Added an upgrade that allows you to place stone in the world
-- This defaults to Right Click
-- This means "Teleport Bolt" is no longer Right Click and is now Middle Click by default
--- You may have to reset your keybinds after this update.
Oddment update for 10 February 2024
Patch v0.2.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
