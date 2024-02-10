 Skip to content

Mycosis update for 10 February 2024

Mycosis v1.04

Build 13420705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added player static camera option to prevent "motion sickness" (default option)
  • fixed permanent jumping after electrocution
  • dielectric paste does not conduct electricity
  • fixed drone issues
  • added several controls tutorials

