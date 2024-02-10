 Skip to content

Unnamed Space Idle update for 10 February 2024

Version 0.51.5.1

Build 13420638

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Auto save checkbox moved to settings to prevent misclicks
  • Base auto buy AI Upgrade changed to be building specific selections
  • AI Upgrades changed to all be visible from the start but locked so you can see future AI Point requirements
  • Fix for late game issue causing game to slowdown if in same sector for a long time

