- Auto save checkbox moved to settings to prevent misclicks
- Base auto buy AI Upgrade changed to be building specific selections
- AI Upgrades changed to all be visible from the start but locked so you can see future AI Point requirements
- Fix for late game issue causing game to slowdown if in same sector for a long time
Unnamed Space Idle update for 10 February 2024
Version 0.51.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2471101 Depot 2471101
- Loading history…
Depot 2471102 Depot 2471102
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update