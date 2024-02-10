Thermal Shock - Major Update

This major update includes not one but two new building phases alongside a lot of improvements for the game. Everything that is included in this update was supposed to be published as 3 separate updates but we decided to change our plans and publish 1 huge update instead.

Lava Chambers

This new building phase has a unique feature, it's played in the gloomy and dark caves of the lava biome. All the colors are inverted and the only lighting is coming from the background which leads to some shadow like play.

Frozen Canyon

At the complete opposite of Lava Chambers, this building phase takes place in the middle of blizzardy canyons in which you'll eventually have to watch your steps to not fall into the abyss.

Roadmap Changes & Early Access End

I've shared infos about it on Twitter earlier this year, but Online Multiplayer has been removed from the roadmap for now. To keep things short, I am using Unity as the engine to make the game and it's been quite a wild ride lately, which unfortunately impacted the studio. At the end of the day I can't be developing the game without funding, and as most of it is currently coming from Unity related sources the situation is looking pretty dire.

It is also, funny enough, one of the reasons this update is so content rich, all I can do is work extra hard and hope things get better with the release of the game in the upcoming weeks. Maybe if some kind of miracle happens I'll be able to get funding to continue developing the game past release but I would rather not count on it so we'll see how it goes.

There are 2 nodes left on the roadmap, the last picking phase 'Bumpy Cranes', and the last major update which will actually happen at the same time as the game releases and will include the addition of special events to building phases.

Bug fixing has been great thanks to the players' feedback and reports. It's quite stable right now and reports of new bugs are rare, which allows us to focus on polishing the game for the release.

Thanks to all of you who've played or shared the game around, it trully helps.

Changelog

Features

Frozen Canyon Building Phase

Lava Chambers Building Phase

2 new soundtracks (1 for each of the new building phases)

New AI playing speed setting 'Adaptative' which updates the AI playing speed according to the player win rate each round

Improvements

Main menu buttons animation

New SFX for checking and unchecking toggles in the game configurator

Wind trails in the Trampolines picking phase

Playstation buttons sprites for QTEs if the player is using a Playstation controller

New sprite for Thorn Fields' axe supplier

Pause menu animations

New zglub head icon for picking phase result panels

Add/Remove AI with controller in the lobby

Settings menu controller navigation support

Fixes