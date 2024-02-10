Update 112 Alpha 4 is now Live on the Alpha Branch!

Howdy folks!
Have another small update for y'all this week to wrap up work on the game's Smoke systems. Hope y'all have a wonderful week!
Peace,
Anton
TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
- Right click H3 in Steam
- Go to Properties
- Click Betas
- Click The Dropdown
- Select Alpha!
Full Changelog - Update 112 Alpha 4
Additions:
- Added New Functionality to Sosig Nades relating to sound, visual effects
- Added New SubCategory to Item Spawner: Sosig Grenades
- Added 5 Sosig Grenades (Frag, Old Frag, Smoke, Incen, Flash) to Itemspawner
- Added New Option Toggle: BreakactionMultiChambering (where if holding 2 rounds, and chambering one in a double-barrel, it chambers them all) - defaulted to on
Changes:
- Replaced the 5 Primary Sosig Grenades with better more interactive models
- Improved Audio Legibility of Sosig Grenades being used against player
- Upgraded all in-game Smoke solids to use new dual collision later system for better obscurance, coverage and clumping.
- All standard smoke now Blinds for 2 seconds, and Confuses for 1 second on Sosig Head Intersection
- All CS-Gas smoke now Stuns for 1 second and Confuses for 5 seconds
Fixes:
- Fixed missing sound events on Mp5SD and Mp5k sets
- Fixed incorrect sound profile set for Sustenance Mp7 (wasn’t migrated to new one when original Mp7 was upgraded)
- Improved Rendering performance of all smoke solids by disabling unnecessary shader features, and reflection probe lookups.
- Added some better error-case handling in Sosig Grenade code
- Fixed metadata on all recently added MLok attachments
