Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update for 10 February 2024

Update 112 Alpha 4 is now Live on the Alpha Branch!

Howdy folks!

Have another small update for y'all this week to wrap up work on the game's Smoke systems. Hope y'all have a wonderful week!

Peace,
Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
  • Right click H3 in Steam
  • Go to Properties
  • Click Betas
  • Click The Dropdown
  • Select Alpha!

Full Changelog - Update 112 Alpha 4

Additions:
  • Added New Functionality to Sosig Nades relating to sound, visual effects
  • Added New SubCategory to Item Spawner: Sosig Grenades
  • Added 5 Sosig Grenades (Frag, Old Frag, Smoke, Incen, Flash) to Itemspawner
  • Added New Option Toggle: BreakactionMultiChambering (where if holding 2 rounds, and chambering one in a double-barrel, it chambers them all) - defaulted to on
Changes:
  • Replaced the 5 Primary Sosig Grenades with better more interactive models
  • Improved Audio Legibility of Sosig Grenades being used against player
  • Upgraded all in-game Smoke solids to use new dual collision later system for better obscurance, coverage and clumping.
  • All standard smoke now Blinds for 2 seconds, and Confuses for 1 second on Sosig Head Intersection
  • All CS-Gas smoke now Stuns for 1 second and Confuses for 5 seconds
Fixes:
  • Fixed missing sound events on Mp5SD and Mp5k sets
  • Fixed incorrect sound profile set for Sustenance Mp7 (wasn’t migrated to new one when original Mp7 was upgraded)
  • Improved Rendering performance of all smoke solids by disabling unnecessary shader features, and reflection probe lookups.
  • Added some better error-case handling in Sosig Grenade code
  • Fixed metadata on all recently added MLok attachments

