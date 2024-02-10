February 9, 2024 Patch Notes

2/9/2024:
- Implemented a clue list function in Assisted Game Mode
- Clarified Missing Scenario 2 last question to be ungraded until Scenario 3 is unlocked.
- Changed grade system regarding Hidden Casefile to not affect player’s overall grade.
- Improved a couple clues to clarify certain puzzles for Bloodbath and The 4th Floor Apartment 401.
- Improved text description that details the situation of all case files.
- Fixed some Japanese translations.
- Fixed bugs.
We will update the "previousversion" build to the Dec. 8 build in 7 days, so that those who are facing any issues can test to see if they are resolved.
As always if you face any issues please let us know in the Bug Reports / Technical Help forums or via our email at contact@eqstudios.com.
Changed files in this update