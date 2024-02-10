February 9, 2024 Patch Notes

2/9/2024:

Implemented a clue list function in Assisted Game Mode

Clarified Missing Scenario 2 last question to be ungraded until Scenario 3 is unlocked.

Changed grade system regarding Hidden Casefile to not affect player’s overall grade.

Improved a couple clues to clarify certain puzzles for Bloodbath and The 4th Floor Apartment 401.

Improved text description that details the situation of all case files.

Fixed some Japanese translations.

Fixed bugs.

We will update the "previousversion" build to the Dec. 8 build in 7 days, so that those who are facing any issues can test to see if they are resolved.

As always if you face any issues please let us know in the Bug Reports / Technical Help forums or via our email at contact@eqstudios.com.