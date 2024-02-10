 Skip to content

Scene Investigators update for 10 February 2024

February 9, 2024 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13420461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2/9/2024:

  • Implemented a clue list function in Assisted Game Mode
  • Clarified Missing Scenario 2 last question to be ungraded until Scenario 3 is unlocked.
  • Changed grade system regarding Hidden Casefile to not affect player’s overall grade.
  • Improved a couple clues to clarify certain puzzles for Bloodbath and The 4th Floor Apartment 401.
  • Improved text description that details the situation of all case files.
  • Fixed some Japanese translations.
  • Fixed bugs.

We will update the "previousversion" build to the Dec. 8 build in 7 days, so that those who are facing any issues can test to see if they are resolved.

As always if you face any issues please let us know in the Bug Reports / Technical Help forums or via our email at contact@eqstudios.com.

