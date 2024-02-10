Update 27: Dramatic Entrance

Version v1.28.1 lays the ground work for a large upcoming content update with some important stability improvements. Additionally, a new spell has been added along with some balancing and a dramatic boss intro. Stay tuned for our largest content update to date, coming soon!

Added Spell: Potion Shatter

Shatters a potion to apply its effect to all nearby units

The area of effect increases with each stack of the spell

Mana Vampire Changes

No longer reduces maximum mana

Steals up to 40 mana from its target with each attack

Can spend up to 40 mana each turn to heal itself

Deathmason

Spawns after the players have taken their first turn, as to not reveal his location early

Has a sick intro animation

Steam Overlay

Pressing [Shift+Tab] in the Steam verison of the game will open the steam overlay

Tutorial Improvements

Players start the tutorial with Target Cone, Slash, and Push

Stat points earned in the early stages of the tutorial are auto-allocated to Max Health instead of being removed entirely, as to not make players' first sessions more difficult

Many other Tutorial fixes: Most listed at the bottom of the changelog

Huge Game State Refactor: This refactor encompases many different game systems and fixes. It should make the game much more stable and prevent softlocks

The end turn logic accounts for unspawned players, players that can't act (due to being frozen, dead, etc.), and should handle other edge cases more consistently

Players can end turn without needing to enter the portal and should never have to end their turn multiple times to progress the level

Fixes an issue that sometimes caused players to choose their classes at different times - Thank you @Moonlighter

Ally units have their end turn effects applied at the end of their turn, instead of at the end of the enemy turn

Improved unit turn order. Ex. Ranged units will always complete their action before Priests take their turn

Smart targeting factors in unit turn order, making it much more predicatble

Units are much less likely to make targeting mistakes, such as targeting an enemy unit that's already been killed by another unit

Planning view attention markers consider smart targeting, fixing an issue that rarely caused false prediction markers, especially with decoys around

Additional waves spawn the turn after all enemies are killed, instead of spawning immediately - Thank you @BrewBreuw

High scores are reliably tracked in online multiplayer, and for all hotseat players

Completing a level and dying within the same series of events should favor the player and progress the level, instead of ending the game immediately

Rework for client ID's, which should

Improve lobby handling for online lobbies to prevent issues such as duplicated players

Allow saved hotseat games to be loaded in an online multiplayer lobby

Ensure spells and network messages always target the correct player in hotseat (I.E. Freeze and admin commands)

General stability improvements

Other Fixes