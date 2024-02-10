 Skip to content

Spellmasons update for 10 February 2024

Update 27: Dramatic Entrance

Update 27: Dramatic Entrance

10 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version v1.28.1 lays the ground work for a large upcoming content update with some important stability improvements. Additionally, a new spell has been added along with some balancing and a dramatic boss intro. Stay tuned for our largest content update to date, coming soon!

  • Added Spell: Potion Shatter
  • Shatters a potion to apply its effect to all nearby units
  • The area of effect increases with each stack of the spell
  • Mana Vampire Changes
  • No longer reduces maximum mana
  • Steals up to 40 mana from its target with each attack
  • Can spend up to 40 mana each turn to heal itself
  • Deathmason
  • Spawns after the players have taken their first turn, as to not reveal his location early
  • Has a sick intro animation
  • Steam Overlay
  • Pressing [Shift+Tab] in the Steam verison of the game will open the steam overlay
  • Tutorial Improvements
  • Players start the tutorial with Target Cone, Slash, and Push
  • Stat points earned in the early stages of the tutorial are auto-allocated to Max Health instead of being removed entirely, as to not make players' first sessions more difficult
  • Many other Tutorial fixes: Most listed at the bottom of the changelog
  • Huge Game State Refactor: This refactor encompases many different game systems and fixes. It should make the game much more stable and prevent softlocks
  • The end turn logic accounts for unspawned players, players that can't act (due to being frozen, dead, etc.), and should handle other edge cases more consistently
  • Players can end turn without needing to enter the portal and should never have to end their turn multiple times to progress the level
  • Fixes an issue that sometimes caused players to choose their classes at different times - Thank you @Moonlighter
  • Ally units have their end turn effects applied at the end of their turn, instead of at the end of the enemy turn
  • Improved unit turn order. Ex. Ranged units will always complete their action before Priests take their turn
  • Smart targeting factors in unit turn order, making it much more predicatble
  • Units are much less likely to make targeting mistakes, such as targeting an enemy unit that's already been killed by another unit
  • Planning view attention markers consider smart targeting, fixing an issue that rarely caused false prediction markers, especially with decoys around
  • Additional waves spawn the turn after all enemies are killed, instead of spawning immediately - Thank you @BrewBreuw
  • High scores are reliably tracked in online multiplayer, and for all hotseat players
  • Completing a level and dying within the same series of events should favor the player and progress the level, instead of ending the game immediately
  • Rework for client ID's, which should
  • Improve lobby handling for online lobbies to prevent issues such as duplicated players
  • Allow saved hotseat games to be loaded in an online multiplayer lobby
  • Ensure spells and network messages always target the correct player in hotseat (I.E. Freeze and admin commands)
  • General stability improvements

Other Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to skip the Deathmason's second phase. Deathmason now enters the second phase via the OnDeath event - Thank you @tennun.
  • Fixed an await issue that prevented "Slash" from resolving correctly, which could sometimes lead to desync
  • Fixed an await issue that prevented "Arrows" from resolving correctly, which could sometimes lead to desync
  • Fixed a pathing issue that caused desync in online multiplayer games where gripthulus or resurrections were involved
  • Modifier keys are ignored if there isn’t a bound action. I.E. [Shift+A] will move the camera to the left, unless you have [Shift+A] specifically bound to something else - Thank you @innonminate
  • Fixed a bug that caused the some tutorials to not be completed when they should
  • Fixed multiple tutorial display issues, such as explain prompts not showing up, completed tasks not appearing, and the tutorial not appearing correctly in multiplayer
  • Fixed an issue that caused urn explosions to disappear too quickly - Thank you @blue1760
  • Improved debug and logging
  • Temporarily removed LoS targeting lines in preparation for an AI Refactor

Changed files in this update

