Update 27: Dramatic Entrance

Version v1.28.1 lays the ground work for a large upcoming content update with some important stability improvements. Additionally, a new spell has been added along with some balancing and a dramatic boss intro. Stay tuned for our largest content update to date, coming soon!
- Added Spell: Potion Shatter
- Shatters a potion to apply its effect to all nearby units
- The area of effect increases with each stack of the spell
- Mana Vampire Changes
- No longer reduces maximum mana
- Steals up to 40 mana from its target with each attack
- Can spend up to 40 mana each turn to heal itself
- Deathmason
- Spawns after the players have taken their first turn, as to not reveal his location early
- Has a sick intro animation
- Steam Overlay
- Pressing [Shift+Tab] in the Steam verison of the game will open the steam overlay
- Tutorial Improvements
- Players start the tutorial with Target Cone, Slash, and Push
- Stat points earned in the early stages of the tutorial are auto-allocated to Max Health instead of being removed entirely, as to not make players' first sessions more difficult
- Many other Tutorial fixes: Most listed at the bottom of the changelog
- Huge Game State Refactor: This refactor encompases many different game systems and fixes. It should make the game much more stable and prevent softlocks
- The end turn logic accounts for unspawned players, players that can't act (due to being frozen, dead, etc.), and should handle other edge cases more consistently
- Players can end turn without needing to enter the portal and should never have to end their turn multiple times to progress the level
- Fixes an issue that sometimes caused players to choose their classes at different times - Thank you @Moonlighter
- Ally units have their end turn effects applied at the end of their turn, instead of at the end of the enemy turn
- Improved unit turn order. Ex. Ranged units will always complete their action before Priests take their turn
- Smart targeting factors in unit turn order, making it much more predicatble
- Units are much less likely to make targeting mistakes, such as targeting an enemy unit that's already been killed by another unit
- Planning view attention markers consider smart targeting, fixing an issue that rarely caused false prediction markers, especially with decoys around
- Additional waves spawn the turn after all enemies are killed, instead of spawning immediately - Thank you @BrewBreuw
- High scores are reliably tracked in online multiplayer, and for all hotseat players
- Completing a level and dying within the same series of events should favor the player and progress the level, instead of ending the game immediately
- Rework for client ID's, which should
- Improve lobby handling for online lobbies to prevent issues such as duplicated players
- Allow saved hotseat games to be loaded in an online multiplayer lobby
- Ensure spells and network messages always target the correct player in hotseat (I.E. Freeze and admin commands)
- General stability improvements
Other Fixes
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to skip the Deathmason's second phase. Deathmason now enters the second phase via the OnDeath event - Thank you @tennun.
- Fixed an await issue that prevented "Slash" from resolving correctly, which could sometimes lead to desync
- Fixed an await issue that prevented "Arrows" from resolving correctly, which could sometimes lead to desync
- Fixed a pathing issue that caused desync in online multiplayer games where gripthulus or resurrections were involved
- Modifier keys are ignored if there isn’t a bound action. I.E. [Shift+A] will move the camera to the left, unless you have [Shift+A] specifically bound to something else - Thank you @innonminate
- Fixed a bug that caused the some tutorials to not be completed when they should
- Fixed multiple tutorial display issues, such as explain prompts not showing up, completed tasks not appearing, and the tutorial not appearing correctly in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue that caused urn explosions to disappear too quickly - Thank you @blue1760
- Improved debug and logging
- Temporarily removed LoS targeting lines in preparation for an AI Refactor
