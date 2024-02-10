 Skip to content

Nothing Together update for 10 February 2024

Patch 1.7

Patch 1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

•Added experimental 20 player Together mode. This mode may have some issues or glitches, but please play it as much as possible so we can test it and fix issues. Achievements are disabled in this mode.
•Country codes are now displayed in the flag selection menu
•Added a link to our Discord Server to the main menu

This version is compatible with "Together" games that were started in version 1.5, so you can easily join already existing games and keep adding to that timer!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2788631 Depot 2788631
  • Loading history…
