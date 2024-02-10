- fixed steam not working properly, achievements should appear now
- fixed interns disappearing when messing around with the intern creator for long enough
- decreased quota for mining mission
- decreased wait time for shopping mission
- minor bug fixes & adjustments
Solace Inc. update for 10 February 2024
v1.4.0.12 patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
