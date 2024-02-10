 Skip to content

Solace Inc. update for 10 February 2024

v1.4.0.12 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13420209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed steam not working properly, achievements should appear now
  • fixed interns disappearing when messing around with the intern creator for long enough
  • decreased quota for mining mission
  • decreased wait time for shopping mission
  • minor bug fixes & adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 2778251 Depot 2778251
