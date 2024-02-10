 Skip to content

SteamVR update for 10 February 2024

SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.4.1

10 February 2024

SteamVR:

  • Fixed broken Override World Scale per-app setting.
  • Added per-app video setting for letterboxing fov scale.
  • Added "Configured size" to Play Area settings.
  • Allow dashboard to tilt if looking up when opening.
  • Fixed a crash related to web console usage.
  • Don't allow active web connections to keep vrserver running.
  • Fixed one case that causes the “mongoose error” on HL:Alyx launch.
  • Fix to not automatically launch vrcompositor any time anyone calls VR_Init (e.g. Varjo Base).

Oculus:

  • Hooked up thumbrest input for Touch controllers.

OpenXR:

  • Haptic feedback will not be applied when the xrSession is not focused.
  • Fixed a bug where xrLocateHandJoints would accept negative times.

Steam Link:

  • Use additional pose information from clients to improve prediction.

