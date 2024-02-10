SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.4.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.

SteamVR:

Fixed broken Override World Scale per-app setting.

Added per-app video setting for letterboxing fov scale.

Added "Configured size" to Play Area settings.

Allow dashboard to tilt if looking up when opening.

Fixed a crash related to web console usage.

Don't allow active web connections to keep vrserver running.

Fixed one case that causes the “mongoose error” on HL:Alyx launch.

Fix to not automatically launch vrcompositor any time anyone calls VR_Init (e.g. Varjo Base).

Oculus:

Hooked up thumbrest input for Touch controllers.

OpenXR:

Haptic feedback will not be applied when the xrSession is not focused.

Fixed a bug where xrLocateHandJoints would accept negative times.

Steam Link: