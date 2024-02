Share · View all patches · Build 13420039 · Last edited 10 February 2024 – 01:09:22 UTC by Wendy

hotfix: Cycling cards was exiling them instead of discarding them

Added extra data reporting for the new systems.

Added the ability to check exiled cards in combat.

Auto draw fixed. Previously it would sometimes show as working but it was still disabled.

Added a confirm button to exiting via the menu.

Added a survey on exiting the game.