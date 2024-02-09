 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 9 February 2024

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.26) - Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New battle graphics for hungry sword and hungry axe.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed several pathing issues in Kranoa: Temple District.

