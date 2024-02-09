 Skip to content

Who Did It? Playtest update for 9 February 2024

Who Did It? Playtest fix #1

9 February 2024

Hello there,

This is a small patch with a few of the most game breaking bugs!
(yes, you are now able to select a case on 1080p screens!)

Please continue testing and let me know if issues arise!
(other less demanding issues will be fixed later!)

