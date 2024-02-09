 Skip to content

DemonCountdown update for 9 February 2024

Patch 3.0.0

Patch 3.0.0 · Build 13419818

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • 5 Levels have been added in single player mode, I hope you enjoy them

  • Changes to the AI ​​of Crawling enemies. They behave in Horde mode and in a suicidal way,

  • walkers are smarter.

  • Improved Damage System. The damage zones are now attached to the arms, which will cause damage with the attack.

Issues:

Some users have experienced problems creating Sessions through Steam over the internet. This is a common problem that sometimes appears with the latest versions of Unreal (5.2) and Steam. If the problem persists I will use the Epic EOS system, I'm sorry for the inconvenience.
Needless to say, the game works perfectly over LAN or over VPN (example HAMACHI)

Next Patch:

Bosses at levels 3 and 5

  • Level 1.- tutorial
  • Level 2.- Crawling Demons
  • Level 3.- Greater Crawling Demon (Boss)
  • Level 4.- Lesser walking demons
  • Level 5.- Greater Demons of Walkers

