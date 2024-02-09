Patch 3.0.0

Improvements:
-
5 Levels have been added in single player mode, I hope you enjoy them
-
Changes to the AI of Crawling enemies. They behave in Horde mode and in a suicidal way,
-
walkers are smarter.
-
Improved Damage System. The damage zones are now attached to the arms, which will cause damage with the attack.
Issues:
Some users have experienced problems creating Sessions through Steam over the internet. This is a common problem that sometimes appears with the latest versions of Unreal (5.2) and Steam. If the problem persists I will use the Epic EOS system, I'm sorry for the inconvenience.
Needless to say, the game works perfectly over LAN or over VPN (example HAMACHI)
Next Patch:
Bosses at levels 3 and 5
- Level 1.- tutorial
- Level 2.- Crawling Demons
- Level 3.- Greater Crawling Demon (Boss)
- Level 4.- Lesser walking demons
- Level 5.- Greater Demons of Walkers
Changed files in this update