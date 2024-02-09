Patch 3.0.0

Improvements:

5 Levels have been added in single player mode, I hope you enjoy them

Changes to the AI ​​of Crawling enemies. They behave in Horde mode and in a suicidal way,

walkers are smarter.

Improved Damage System. The damage zones are now attached to the arms, which will cause damage with the attack.

Issues:

Some users have experienced problems creating Sessions through Steam over the internet. This is a common problem that sometimes appears with the latest versions of Unreal (5.2) and Steam. If the problem persists I will use the Epic EOS system, I'm sorry for the inconvenience.

Needless to say, the game works perfectly over LAN or over VPN (example HAMACHI)

Next Patch:

Bosses at levels 3 and 5