Solitaire Expeditions update for 9 February 2024

Some minor changes

Share · View all patches · Build 13419656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added option to enable confirmation dialog for Redeal and Restart
  • Added default suit order to foundation stacks
  • Fixed incorrect rule text for Canfield family
  • Criss-Cross: Added card counter to Reserve pile
  • Criss-Cross: Double-clicking on the Reserve will now move cards to the center Tableau pile
  • Criss-Cross: Can now make matches by clicking on Tableau then Reserve

