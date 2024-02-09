- Added option to enable confirmation dialog for Redeal and Restart
- Added default suit order to foundation stacks
- Fixed incorrect rule text for Canfield family
- Criss-Cross: Added card counter to Reserve pile
- Criss-Cross: Double-clicking on the Reserve will now move cards to the center Tableau pile
- Criss-Cross: Can now make matches by clicking on Tableau then Reserve
Solitaire Expeditions update for 9 February 2024
Some minor changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
