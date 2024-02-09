v0.5.4b (Hotfix)

Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash during faction battles.
- Fixed in some cases unable to re-enter a settlement after a battle had occurred there.
Note - Please be aware that the deployment of the Hotfix builds for Mac systems will experience a temporary delay.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Note - Please be aware that the deployment of the Hotfix builds for Mac systems will experience a temporary delay.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update