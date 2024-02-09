 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Doors of Trithius update for 9 February 2024

v0.5.4b (Hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 13419655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crash during faction battles.
  • Fixed in some cases unable to re-enter a settlement after a battle had occurred there.

Note - Please be aware that the deployment of the Hotfix builds for Mac systems will experience a temporary delay.

Changed files in this update

The Doors of Trithius Content Depot 1519491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link