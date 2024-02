Share · View all patches · Build 13419634 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 23:19:11 UTC by Wendy

1.9 introduces lots of new content to the world, adding for a better play experience.

1.9 New Features:

Cash scattered in world for player to Collect

Balloons in the sky to shoot at and give Cash

NEW VEHICLE: Jet Ski

Shootable Blimps

Teleport Rifts

UI Cleaned Up

New placeable Objects:

Sand Box

Beachball

Fountain

Rifts

Beacon

Full Building Menu with:

Walls

Ramps

Blocks

Flats

Added sounds for hover car, tank, jetski