- Fixed a crash introduced in an update pushed earlier today. Users that are experiencing errors when launching the application should ensure they are running on the latest update.
Crosshair X update for 9 February 2024
Hotfix for 2-9-2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
ProSight Content Depot 1366801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update