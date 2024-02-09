 Skip to content

Crosshair X update for 9 February 2024

Hotfix for 2-9-2024

9 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash introduced in an update pushed earlier today. Users that are experiencing errors when launching the application should ensure they are running on the latest update.

