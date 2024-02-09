 Skip to content

Zero Grounds update for 9 February 2024

ZERO GROUNDS UPDATE #1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 13419568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello/¡Hola!

In this regular update we have added support for Spanish. In addition, we have activated a double XP event for everyone - now you will be getting a double amount of experience for kills!

Wishing everyone a great weekend ahead!

Adiós!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2402452 Depot 2402452
  • Loading history…
Depot 2402453 Depot 2402453
  • Loading history…
