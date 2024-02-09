ZERO GROUNDS UPDATE #1.0.8

Hello/¡Hola!
In this regular update we have added support for Spanish. In addition, we have activated a double XP event for everyone - now you will be getting a double amount of experience for kills!
Wishing everyone a great weekend ahead!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In this regular update we have added support for Spanish. In addition, we have activated a double XP event for everyone - now you will be getting a double amount of experience for kills!
Wishing everyone a great weekend ahead!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update