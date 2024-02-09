Book Added

Confinement was meant to be a 2-part project comprised of both a video game and a book. Though the mod was unexpectedly released earlier than planned, the book has now caught up and been added.

The game component - Confinement - is a mod expressing the sentiment of all the things humanity is limited by. The world we live in now is very sad, oppressive, and harsh, like a prison with no escape. We are bound by time, money, motivation, work, health, and many other things. Though we often don't like to think about it, so we distract ourselves with seemingly fun activities to avoid the confrontation. A way to pass the time.

The book component - Paradise Gained - expresses the opposite sentiment: a world where humanity is free and unbound by anything whatsoever. The premise of the novel is a universe where all wishes are granted; just think about it, and it will happen. Any and all supernatural wishes, including magic, superpowers, spawning food from thin air, planet formation, house-building, breathing underwater, and shapeshifting, are granted for all humans everywhere (with a few minor restrictions to prevent evil wishes). It is an ambitious epic fantasy novel following a woman named Pandora as she gets accustomed to this new lifestyle while exploring countless new and amazing pleasures, visiting several other inventive planets, becoming the goddess of her own planet, and living the happiest life imaginable.

Oh, and it's also very LGBTQ+ friendly, designed to bring about a paradigm shift in the way humanity thinks about gender and sexuality through use of philosophy.

There is an Amazon page where the book can be bought in print, but it is also in a free PDF format that comes included with the mod. The message is something I consider very important, and wish for as many people to hear as possible. This world is depressing enough as it is; it's time for some hope to shine through the darkness.