Release Notes - Version 1.1.5 (February 2024)

Valentine Event
Engage in thrilling alliance-based competition in our latest event.
Team up with allies to take on five new bosses across various difficulties, earning rewards based on your earned points and your ranking.
New Storyline Chapter
Embark on a new chapter in the mission room, delving into the Tenno Ninja Exams where formidable adversaries await your challenge.
Fresh Deals
Explore a range of new deals in the shop, with more enticing offers scheduled throughout February.
Burn Effect Adjustment
The burn effect now scales with maximum HP, providing a more balanced gameplay experience.
Enhanced Security
We've bolstered game security measures for a safer gaming environment.
Android Logo Fix
Resolved an issue with the Android logo display.
Improved Skillbar System
Enjoy smoother navigation and interaction with our revamped skillbar system.
Boss Balancing
Tweaked difficulty levels for hunting house bosses.
Achievements
Unlock new milestones and track your progress with the addition of achievements.
Package System Enhancement
We've refined the package system for improved functionality.
Discord Rich Presence Fix
Fixed a bug affecting Discord's rich presence feature.
Damage Balancing
Adjusted random damage between attacks to skew more favorably towards players.
Player Body Display Fix
Rectified inconsistencies in player body appearance across different devices.
Multiplayer System Update
Experience smoother multiplayer interactions with our updated system.
In-App Purchase Bug Fix
Addressed a bug related to in-app purchases for seamless transactions.
We hope these updates enhance your gaming experience.
As always, we appreciate your support and feedback.
Changed files in this update