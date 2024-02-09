Release Notes - Version 1.1.5 (February 2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 13419309 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 22:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Valentine Event

Engage in thrilling alliance-based competition in our latest event.

Team up with allies to take on five new bosses across various difficulties, earning rewards based on your earned points and your ranking.

New Storyline Chapter

Embark on a new chapter in the mission room, delving into the Tenno Ninja Exams where formidable adversaries await your challenge.

Fresh Deals

Explore a range of new deals in the shop, with more enticing offers scheduled throughout February.

Burn Effect Adjustment

The burn effect now scales with maximum HP, providing a more balanced gameplay experience.

Enhanced Security

We've bolstered game security measures for a safer gaming environment.

Android Logo Fix

Resolved an issue with the Android logo display.

Improved Skillbar System

Enjoy smoother navigation and interaction with our revamped skillbar system.

Boss Balancing

Tweaked difficulty levels for hunting house bosses.

Achievements

Unlock new milestones and track your progress with the addition of achievements.

Package System Enhancement

We've refined the package system for improved functionality.

Discord Rich Presence Fix

Fixed a bug affecting Discord's rich presence feature.

Damage Balancing

Adjusted random damage between attacks to skew more favorably towards players.

Player Body Display Fix

Rectified inconsistencies in player body appearance across different devices.

Multiplayer System Update

Experience smoother multiplayer interactions with our updated system.

In-App Purchase Bug Fix

Addressed a bug related to in-app purchases for seamless transactions.

We hope these updates enhance your gaming experience.

As always, we appreciate your support and feedback.