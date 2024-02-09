Version 0.94 - League Games | Goalie Changes | Fixes!

Hello Again Hockey Gamers!

We are closing in on Version 1.0 and here is the latest update!

Version 0.94

League Games and Playoff Games are available!

You can now start experimenting with teams in the play now mode. You will see in these different game types, how each team manages their game. You won't really be able to break down or quantify why they all behave in different ways just yet, But the different Chemistries and Skills are fully implemented.

What's great about all this, is you can start to play the different teams and get a feel for how you would challenge each one when it comes time in League Mode. Sure there will be some turnover of talent with all the teams as you progress through each campaign, But the foundation is laid out for the game now. The question starts to become, What team will you build? You will now be able to look for defensive minded players, Ringers, and hard working players. You will need them all to win and it's great to see it all come together!

I'll quickly go over the differences.

Even Teams = Any team can win. no skills and chemistry is quantified.

League Game: Skills and Chemistry is measured. However, some crazy things can happen and shifts in momentum can take effect. The Physical play is moderate.

Playoff Game: Skills and Chemistry is measured. There are no possible momentum swings, The teams play at their top level. Physical play is at it's peak.

When the game is released, you can essentially mod your own league and from the Play Now section, conduct the games yourself. I might even put in a quick sim option for those people who like to make their own virtual leagues.

Goalies!/h2]

I have changed the control for the goalies to more accommodate human players that are having a horrible time playing goal.

The key to the changes now is you need to have a really, really good reaction time. If you do not press save before the puck makes contact with you, you will miss the save. you will need to use the save button to also move to each post quickly. And yes it is encouraged to spam the crap out of the button in the middle of a flurry. Certain teams will also try to bail you out with blocking shots as well and just like in real life, could also make your job worse! There is a high chance you will get destroyed for your first couple of games, but once you pick up on the timing and movement, you should do just fine! I got a win of 3-1 after about 6 games of getting murdered like 4-0, 3-1, etc. Breakaways are also TERRIFYING!

[h2]Fixes | Presentation improvements

-Movement around the boards are smoother

-the weird rapid fire psycho cpu passing has been removed.

-A "Now Shooting" Chiron has been added in for the Shootout.

-The Zamboni sequence can be skipped.

-AI Shoots More.

Version 0.95

In 2 weeks I hope to have League Mode's main loop complete for some testing.

As Always, thank you for your patience and following me through the development of this game!

-Jordan