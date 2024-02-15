 Skip to content

One Night in Kawami update for 15 February 2024

Update v1.1: Voices of Kawami

Share · View all patches · Build 13419215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As Mohawkadour always says, "Kawamian influencers will not be silenced!"

One Night in Kawami's first major update now brings voice reactions for all four people Max interacts with during their night out in the City of Rivers - along with two neat little surprises on the game's logo and title sequence...

(Or should we say eight little surprises? This is brought to you by randomization!)

Update your game and find out how they sound like through short, non-verbal interactions (mostly!).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2615811 Depot 2615811
  • Loading history…
