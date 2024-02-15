Update v1.1: Voices of Kawami

As Mohawkadour always says, "Kawamian influencers will not be silenced!"

One Night in Kawami's first major update now brings voice reactions for all four people Max interacts with during their night out in the City of Rivers - along with two neat little surprises on the game's logo and title sequence...

(Or should we say eight little surprises? This is brought to you by randomization!)

Update your game and find out how they sound like through short, non-verbal interactions (mostly!).