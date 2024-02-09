 Skip to content

Terranny update for 9 February 2024

0.2.22

Build 13419085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added level preview to missions (planets are gone)
  • Started developing Evaluator, your exported sandboxes can be played there
  • More tutorial clarifications
  • Lasers now have a 0.5 second prep time

