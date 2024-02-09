- Added level preview to missions (planets are gone)
- Started developing Evaluator, your exported sandboxes can be played there
- More tutorial clarifications
- Lasers now have a 0.5 second prep time
Terranny update for 9 February 2024
0.2.22
