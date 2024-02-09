Final Weekend-only Playtest of Midair 2! Join us!

Hello Everyone!

First of all - thank you so very much for being here and being a part of our community. To those who have joined Playtests for the past 16 weeks, those who joined more recently, and those of you who have been with this at any point since its beginnings almost four years ago! To those who have participated in lively discussions, or spent time streaming, creating videos, guides, running PUG servers - thank you as well for being pillars of this community and this corner of the games universe.

This weekend’s test marks the last of the weekend-only playtests - and is something we have been looking forward to for a long time!

Through the playtest process, we have been able to update the game’s engine, received reams of feedback, improved old maps and tested new ones, tested new features, weapons and sounds, improved server performance, and were able to locate and crush plenty of bugs too. None of this is possible without your participation! Not only that - we have made new friends along the way - which is the most rewarding part of building a game.

There is still a lot that we want to accomplish: in core CTF, in League mode, TDM, as well as the dreams of larger gameplay that we share with many in the Midair 2 community, and in the broader FPS-Z community as well.

If you’ve been around long enough you know - we are a tiny team working towards these goals.

The outcomes of what comes next will help to determine what we can achieve, and what the future scope of this project will be.

**As the servers come down after this weekend’s playtest - on Monday 12th US - we will launch playtest signups directly thru Steam.

The announcement for when the new phase of server access begins will come at a later time.**

When the next phase does start however, you should expect the servers to stay up 24/7 outside of maintenance and patching. At the same time - servers on the “Live” version will shut down, and everyone will finally play the same version of the game regardless of what day it is.

New players will join - some who have experience with the genre, and some without. Many of us wouldn’t be here if not for the suggestions and mentorship of other already much more skilled players, and we hope that this sort of interaction between newbies and vets will continue.

Removing the barriers to entry and keeping the game up all the time are two huge pieces of the puzzle - we know that many folks didn’t want to engage with a Discord in order to play a game, and others just preferred to wait until the game was up and running fully.

That day is coming soon!

TLDR:

Servers for Playtest Weekend 16 are up! This is the last of the weekend-only playtests! Please hop into the game and make it our biggest one yet!

Steam Playtest signup will begin on Monday 12th

If you are already in the Playtest build, you don’t need to do anything to sign up.

If you are live-only, you will need to click the green button on the Midair 2 Steam page starting Monday.

The time for the new phase of testing will be announced later. Servers will be up 24/7 when it launches.

No patch this week as we work to polish up the next phase.

If you have not yet joined Playtest or received a key - sign up in Discord to join this weekend's test!

[www.discord.gg/midair2](www.discord.gg/midair2)

We would not have been able to get here without your participation, and the financial support of the Patreon community and other amazing benefactors.

**If you like what you have seen, or have been on the fence about supporting this project, we ask that you will now consider supporting Midair 2 thru Patreon ([www.patreon.com/midair2](www.patreon.com/midair2))

Your new and continued support at any level directly affects the current and future scope of Midair 2 - especially as we expand to the most open phase of our project ever.**

Thank You!