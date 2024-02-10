February 10th Patch

A small patch with some fixes.

Fixes

Fixed fishboss getting stuck in the corner

Improved camera on Tank Level

Reenable HDR

Fix ship color not saving or setting correctly in some situations

Fixed tint color not applying to some weapon effects

Minor improvement to online synchronization

Linux

Changed default graphics API from OpenGLCore to Vulcan

-If CounterAttack starts with a black screen try adding -force-opengl

by right clicking CounterAttack in Steam -> Properties -> https://i.imgur.com/RIXwKi7.png