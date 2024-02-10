February 10th Patch

A small patch with some fixes.
Fixes
Fixed fishboss getting stuck in the corner
Improved camera on Tank Level
Reenable HDR
Fix ship color not saving or setting correctly in some situations
Fixed tint color not applying to some weapon effects
Minor improvement to online synchronization
Linux
Changed default graphics API from OpenGLCore to Vulcan
-If CounterAttack starts with a black screen try adding -force-opengl
by right clicking CounterAttack in Steam -> Properties -> https://i.imgur.com/RIXwKi7.png
Changed files in this update