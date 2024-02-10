 Skip to content

CounterAttack update for 10 February 2024

February 10th Patch

February 10th Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch with some fixes.

Fixes
Fixed fishboss getting stuck in the corner
Improved camera on Tank Level
Reenable HDR
Fix ship color not saving or setting correctly in some situations
Fixed tint color not applying to some weapon effects
Minor improvement to online synchronization

Linux
Changed default graphics API from OpenGLCore to Vulcan
-If CounterAttack starts with a black screen try adding -force-opengl
by right clicking CounterAttack in Steam -> Properties -> https://i.imgur.com/RIXwKi7.png

