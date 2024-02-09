This will be the last update normally before 0.3
Balancing
- Increased the cost of purchasing item upgrades (and therefore reselling them).
bug fix
- Removed the “power change at vendor” improvement.
- Points that reduce the total mana pool of a skill are correctly taken into account, such as talent 3463 (cleric): -25% mana pool for “life regeneration”.
- Achievements made in hardcore mode also count towards softcore mode.
- Improvements given through consumables (such as honey) are saved when you exit the game.
Changed files in this update