Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 9 February 2024

0.2e

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This will be the last update normally before 0.3

Balancing

  • Increased the cost of purchasing item upgrades (and therefore reselling them).

bug fix

  • Removed the “power change at vendor” improvement.
  • Points that reduce the total mana pool of a skill are correctly taken into account, such as talent 3463 (cleric): -25% mana pool for “life regeneration”.
  • Achievements made in hardcore mode also count towards softcore mode.
  • Improvements given through consumables (such as honey) are saved when you exit the game.

