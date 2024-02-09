 Skip to content

One Deck Galaxy update for 9 February 2024

The Preservation Authority Expands Its Collection

One Deck Galaxy update for 9 February 2024

A new Adversary has just been introduced to One Deck Galaxy digital: The Preservation Authority!

The Preservation Authority has seen the wondrous worlds of the galaxy and has a plan to keep all these delights and discoveries available both now and forever.

It’s simple: they encase everything valuable within a perfectly immutable seal of cryogenic ice. A show of force might be the only way to get them to change their ways.

The Preservation Authority is relentless in gathering precious Galaxy Cards for their Resources. But the more it collects, the more trouble it will cause for you! You can liberate these Resources by filling up rows on the flipped side of its Confrontation Card, but this will not gain you the Adversary Discs you’ll need to win the game.

Can you balance making progress while not allowing the Preservation Authority to go out of control?

