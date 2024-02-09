- Fixed units ‘sliding’ into bases
- Added Mouse and Hotkeys to Tutorial
- Edge scrolling disabled on the Strategy Map
- ALT Hot Key enables/disables edge scrolling on the Tactical Map
- Middle Mouse Button down scrolls both maps
Angola '86 update for 9 February 2024
V 0.94c Map Movement and Sliding
Patchnotes via Steam Community
