Angola '86 update for 9 February 2024

V 0.94c Map Movement and Sliding

Build 13418474

  • Fixed units ‘sliding’ into bases
  • Added Mouse and Hotkeys to Tutorial
  • Edge scrolling disabled on the Strategy Map
  • ALT Hot Key enables/disables edge scrolling on the Tactical Map
  • Middle Mouse Button down scrolls both maps

