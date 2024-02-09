RED KING DLC is out NOW! + TCG Preorder Store

Deep in Flowering Province a new land has been discovered - Dino Land!

This discovery has lead to the findings of new, primordial beasts. Navigate the cliffs high above Undergrowth Pass to tame new beasts, including two mysterious fossils of monsters from even farther into the distant past of Crown Island. Find a legendary Bone Bow to add to your array of powers.

Baby Monsters now roam the wilds of Crown Island, be on the lookout for these rare appearances, and even breed your own! Use the Growth Stunter to keep your cute new pals around forever!

Head to dark back alleys of Nio Kio to find a dubious card supplier who can help you to obtain the dark beast Bant, the enigmatic ocean monster and more important monsters from Crown Island's history.

Other secrets await a daring player with a bow... be careful when monsters multiply - and double your caution when they combine!

---BUT YOU'RE NOT EVEN CLOSE TO DONE--

Return to a brand new Crown Island four years later as the up-and-coming tamer Mark, from Frobec!

Inspired by the hero he once adventured with, Mark will set out with his baby Stamlanche to blaze his own destiny. Explore how the provinces and towns of Crown Island have changed since the hero's victory, catch up with old friends, and repair the nation's new Island-wide Train network to usher in a new era of peace and cooperation, and help the wounds of war finally begin to heal.

Make use of new powers, enjoy a vibrant new world and meet new provincial forms of old favorites!

With this final content update, Monster Crown becomes "MONSTER CROWN: RED KING" - a subtitle that reflects its place as separate but equal in a wider mythos yet to be explored, and also cements the official name of the game's protagonist in the Monster Crown universe.

From everyone at Studio Aurum; thank you for coming on this journey with us. We hope you'll stay with us as we dive even deeper into the world of Monster Crown in future!

TCG Preorders:

https://shop.monster-crown.com