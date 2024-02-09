- Fixed an issue where in the final event for the Snow White Quest the negative modifier would affect all adventurers regardless of success
- Fixed an issue where the necromancy skill would not reduce the cooldown of the revive skill of zombies
- Bosses no longer counter when their HP drops to 0 and they have a death line
- Fixed more spelling mistakes
- Skills with base AP cost of more than 0, can no longer be reduced to 0 AP
- Fixed an issue where not the whole Bravery was used to calculate the resistance chance against terrified
- Removed the unnecessary title line in the character overview that just states "No Title"
- Fixed an issue where skill collections of equipments couldn't be viewed (also added a SoundEffect when inspecting bound skills)
- (Buffed some legendary items but these were only for my own testing. They're not final. I will make an extensive balance patch in due time)
- Updated the particle-effect for "Shadowstep"
Our Adventurer Guild update for 9 February 2024
Patch 0.755
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update