Our Adventurer Guild update for 9 February 2024

Patch 0.755

Patch 0.755

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where in the final event for the Snow White Quest the negative modifier would affect all adventurers regardless of success
  • Fixed an issue where the necromancy skill would not reduce the cooldown of the revive skill of zombies
  • Bosses no longer counter when their HP drops to 0 and they have a death line
  • Fixed more spelling mistakes
  • Skills with base AP cost of more than 0, can no longer be reduced to 0 AP
  • Fixed an issue where not the whole Bravery was used to calculate the resistance chance against terrified
  • Removed the unnecessary title line in the character overview that just states "No Title"
  • Fixed an issue where skill collections of equipments couldn't be viewed (also added a SoundEffect when inspecting bound skills)
  • (Buffed some legendary items but these were only for my own testing. They're not final. I will make an extensive balance patch in due time)
  • Updated the particle-effect for "Shadowstep"

