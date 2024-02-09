 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 9 February 2024

Patch to online racing

Patch to online racing

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug where racing online with timer did not work.
  • Fixed a bug where selecting track online was not updated on clients.
  • Fixed a bug where if the server selected a different track during race this was not updated on clients.
  • Fixed a bug related to drone turning if another player crashed.
  • Fixed a bug related to connected clients drone sound playing on the server player.
  • Fixed birch tree textures missing.
  • Fixed issues with playing replays.

