New server installed!

All accounts have been migrated!

-New player interaction system.

Form parties by sending invitations.

-Max Level 800

-New COOP dungeon

-Max atributtes 200k except MP

-New tower place > Redmoon

-Craft (second part of new content)

-More story (more will come on second part)

-New VIP Soul (others will come on second part)

-New server

-New interact system

-New tutorials

-All battlebacks changed

-All musics changed

-Now we can see equipments and skill of our friends in party

-Auto battle was removed because of bugs

-Unequip a gear with Shift button was removed because of bugs

-A new drink added to Drink Store

-More nature items added

-Pub was modified totally

-Many bugs fixed

-General performance increased

-Beds on PUB to gain diamonds(meditation)