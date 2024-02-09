New server installed!
All accounts have been migrated!
-New player interaction system.
Form parties by sending invitations.
-Max Level 800
-New COOP dungeon
-Max atributtes 200k except MP
-New tower place > Redmoon
-Craft (second part of new content)
-More story (more will come on second part)
-New VIP Soul (others will come on second part)
-New server
-New interact system
-New tutorials
-All battlebacks changed
-All musics changed
-Now we can see equipments and skill of our friends in party
-Auto battle was removed because of bugs
-Unequip a gear with Shift button was removed because of bugs
-A new drink added to Drink Store
-More nature items added
-Pub was modified totally
-Many bugs fixed
-General performance increased
-Beds on PUB to gain diamonds(meditation)
Changed files in this update