Patch Notes - 2/9/2024

Bugs

Attack Mobility stat now functions properly

Visibility Bonus from Deadeye applies once again

Balance

Damage is now naturally spread over Attack Count and Attack Sequence

Core DPS calculation no longer effected by Attack Count/Sequence

Melee Weapons reach the apex of their reach earlier in their animation

Power Moves now have an inherent damage increase, instead of being specific to each weapon

Stinger Spear, Showman’s Bow, Unruly Bow, Chaff Gun, Hotshot, Apocalypse Staff: damage adjust to account for this

Many Melee Weapons have had their attack size and range increased

Cobra Bow: damage increased

Apocalypse Staff: meteor count now scales with Refinement Level, and damage increased

Messenger of Death: changed from Uncommon to Rare

Deadeye: Added Projectile Speed modifier

Chaff Gun: Added Attack Range modifier

Bomba Bow: Added Projectile Speed stat

Crown of Elation: damage increased

Slipshot Wristwrap: Reduced Attack Speed scaling

Viperfists: Increased base Attack Speed stat

Matador’s Mandoletinas: Increased Evasion Multiplier

Redoublers, Golden Fingernail, and Third Eye: now have only a positive damage modifier stat

Third Eye: Attack Count scales with every level now

Zaba Staff: attack shorter but much more consistent, power move improved

Longsword: Power move improved a lot

Runic Staff: Power move is larger and moves faster, and bounces instead of seeks

Spiked Knuckles: added Poise Damage stat

Shortbow: Power move attack size and damage increased

Dagger: Added Critical Strike Bonus stat

Showman’s Bow: Power move spread narrowed

Dart Gun: Darts are more visible. Power move shoots more darts and they knockback more

Swift Bow: Power move is far more impressive, and added Projectile Speed stat

Club: Reduced damage

Cretin’s Poker: Make attack effect more clear

Thunders Staff: Increased Lightning Chains on power move

Hooked Claws: Added Poise Damage stat, reduced power move cost

Stardust Staff: Power move significantly improved

Wo Mur Ran: Base speed increased, power move fixed

Misc.

Increase base controller dead-zone

Renamed Quality to Refinement Level (Amarok709)

Crown of Arrogance is quieter and less annoying

Cost to access The Craftsman has been reduced

Sharpened Pole rebranded as the Shillelagh

Removed Spear Length property

Big balance update today. The tldr is that builds that create tons of projectiles are less powerful, but melee overall is more powerful. Remember, it's still a work in progress so feel free to share your thoughts. Thanks for everything