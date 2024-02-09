 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into the Necrovale update for 9 February 2024

Patch Notes - 2/9/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13418277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Attack Mobility stat now functions properly
  • Visibility Bonus from Deadeye applies once again

Balance

  • Damage is now naturally spread over Attack Count and Attack Sequence
  • Core DPS calculation no longer effected by Attack Count/Sequence
  • Melee Weapons reach the apex of their reach earlier in their animation
  • Power Moves now have an inherent damage increase, instead of being specific to each weapon
  • Stinger Spear, Showman’s Bow, Unruly Bow, Chaff Gun, Hotshot, Apocalypse Staff: damage adjust to account for this
  • Many Melee Weapons have had their attack size and range increased
  • Cobra Bow: damage increased
  • Apocalypse Staff: meteor count now scales with Refinement Level, and damage increased
  • Messenger of Death: changed from Uncommon to Rare
  • Deadeye: Added Projectile Speed modifier
  • Chaff Gun: Added Attack Range modifier
  • Bomba Bow: Added Projectile Speed stat
  • Crown of Elation: damage increased
  • Slipshot Wristwrap: Reduced Attack Speed scaling
  • Viperfists: Increased base Attack Speed stat
  • Matador’s Mandoletinas: Increased Evasion Multiplier
  • Redoublers, Golden Fingernail, and Third Eye: now have only a positive damage modifier stat
  • Third Eye: Attack Count scales with every level now
  • Zaba Staff: attack shorter but much more consistent, power move improved
  • Longsword: Power move improved a lot
  • Runic Staff: Power move is larger and moves faster, and bounces instead of seeks
  • Spiked Knuckles: added Poise Damage stat
  • Shortbow: Power move attack size and damage increased
  • Dagger: Added Critical Strike Bonus stat
  • Showman’s Bow: Power move spread narrowed
  • Dart Gun: Darts are more visible. Power move shoots more darts and they knockback more
  • Swift Bow: Power move is far more impressive, and added Projectile Speed stat
  • Club: Reduced damage
  • Cretin’s Poker: Make attack effect more clear
  • Thunders Staff: Increased Lightning Chains on power move
  • Hooked Claws: Added Poise Damage stat, reduced power move cost
  • Stardust Staff: Power move significantly improved
  • Wo Mur Ran: Base speed increased, power move fixed

Misc.

  • Increase base controller dead-zone
  • Renamed Quality to Refinement Level (Amarok709)
  • Crown of Arrogance is quieter and less annoying
  • Cost to access The Craftsman has been reduced
  • Sharpened Pole rebranded as the Shillelagh
  • Removed Spear Length property

Big balance update today. The tldr is that builds that create tons of projectiles are less powerful, but melee overall is more powerful. Remember, it's still a work in progress so feel free to share your thoughts. Thanks for everything

Changed files in this update

Depot 1717093 Depot 1717093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link