Patch Notes - 2/9/2024

Bugs
- Attack Mobility stat now functions properly
- Visibility Bonus from Deadeye applies once again
Balance
- Damage is now naturally spread over Attack Count and Attack Sequence
- Core DPS calculation no longer effected by Attack Count/Sequence
- Melee Weapons reach the apex of their reach earlier in their animation
- Power Moves now have an inherent damage increase, instead of being specific to each weapon
- Stinger Spear, Showman’s Bow, Unruly Bow, Chaff Gun, Hotshot, Apocalypse Staff: damage adjust to account for this
- Many Melee Weapons have had their attack size and range increased
- Cobra Bow: damage increased
- Apocalypse Staff: meteor count now scales with Refinement Level, and damage increased
- Messenger of Death: changed from Uncommon to Rare
- Deadeye: Added Projectile Speed modifier
- Chaff Gun: Added Attack Range modifier
- Bomba Bow: Added Projectile Speed stat
- Crown of Elation: damage increased
- Slipshot Wristwrap: Reduced Attack Speed scaling
- Viperfists: Increased base Attack Speed stat
- Matador’s Mandoletinas: Increased Evasion Multiplier
- Redoublers, Golden Fingernail, and Third Eye: now have only a positive damage modifier stat
- Third Eye: Attack Count scales with every level now
- Zaba Staff: attack shorter but much more consistent, power move improved
- Longsword: Power move improved a lot
- Runic Staff: Power move is larger and moves faster, and bounces instead of seeks
- Spiked Knuckles: added Poise Damage stat
- Shortbow: Power move attack size and damage increased
- Dagger: Added Critical Strike Bonus stat
- Showman’s Bow: Power move spread narrowed
- Dart Gun: Darts are more visible. Power move shoots more darts and they knockback more
- Swift Bow: Power move is far more impressive, and added Projectile Speed stat
- Club: Reduced damage
- Cretin’s Poker: Make attack effect more clear
- Thunders Staff: Increased Lightning Chains on power move
- Hooked Claws: Added Poise Damage stat, reduced power move cost
- Stardust Staff: Power move significantly improved
- Wo Mur Ran: Base speed increased, power move fixed
Misc.
- Increase base controller dead-zone
- Renamed Quality to Refinement Level (Amarok709)
- Crown of Arrogance is quieter and less annoying
- Cost to access The Craftsman has been reduced
- Sharpened Pole rebranded as the Shillelagh
- Removed Spear Length property
Big balance update today. The tldr is that builds that create tons of projectiles are less powerful, but melee overall is more powerful. Remember, it's still a work in progress so feel free to share your thoughts. Thanks for everything
