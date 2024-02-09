Lock your items!

Version 1.070

🎯 [Items] You can now lock items. A locked item cannot be sold or transmuted. Note that you can sell/transmute a ship with locked weapons placed in its turrets, if the ship itself is unlocked. You can also drop locked items into world-space and move them to/from the storage.

🎯 [Item sorting] The sorting function places locked items first.

🎯 [Bug fix] The discovered recipes list at the Continuum Transmuter can no longer be hidden by pressing the "hide popups" key.