Heat Death update for 9 February 2024

Map rework, fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13418160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch is mainly focused on improving the map in 'long mode'. There's no gameplay changes here, only visual changes:

  • A new overhead view makes it so you no longer need to move the camera around.
  • Unimportant or irrelevant information has been de-emphasised.
  • (higher difficulties) It should now be clearer which nodes are consumed.

Features:

  • The card 'Clot' now works with the 'double damage' and 'triple damage' upgrades

Fixes:

  • The order in which buffs/debuffs apply was backwards. Should be left to right, not right to left. This has been fixed. (Relevant bug: The enemy 'Revenge' should now interact correctly with the "Total Obscurity+" debuff)
  • Fixed 'Hurl' dealing more damage than intended.
  • Fixed Diesel and similar cards not giving energy before an extra turn has passed.
  • Fixed a case where the game would softlock when trying to remove a card from your deck.

