CipherCraft: Cyber Guardian Introduction update for 9 February 2024

🔧Patch 2.0🔧

Hi everyone!
We have just released patch 2.0, which introduces quite a few fixes and changes.

From here we would like to thank everyone who reported bugs!

Change list:

  • added full course and mission save
  • updated tutorial videos
  • improved behavior of interaction hints
  • fixes of maps and objects on them
  • mission blockers fixed
  • added sale of items in hand
  • UI fixes
  • improved label behavior and added some missing
  • added the ability to leave a course that you perform again
  • fixed a bug with rotation while getting into courses
  • improved interactions with objects when we have hidden inventory
  • improved behavior of power supply knobs
  • fixed bug with always green light in RFID
  • translation fixes
  • minor bugs

See you soon!
CipherCraft team

