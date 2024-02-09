Hi everyone!
We have just released patch 2.0, which introduces quite a few fixes and changes.
From here we would like to thank everyone who reported bugs!
Change list:
- added full course and mission save
- updated tutorial videos
- improved behavior of interaction hints
- fixes of maps and objects on them
- mission blockers fixed
- added sale of items in hand
- UI fixes
- improved label behavior and added some missing
- added the ability to leave a course that you perform again
- fixed a bug with rotation while getting into courses
- improved interactions with objects when we have hidden inventory
- improved behavior of power supply knobs
- fixed bug with always green light in RFID
- translation fixes
- minor bugs
See you soon!
CipherCraft team
