Share · View all patches · Build 13418152 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 20:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

We have just released patch 2.0, which introduces quite a few fixes and changes.

From here we would like to thank everyone who reported bugs!

Change list:

added full course and mission save

updated tutorial videos

improved behavior of interaction hints

fixes of maps and objects on them

mission blockers fixed

added sale of items in hand

UI fixes

improved label behavior and added some missing

added the ability to leave a course that you perform again

fixed a bug with rotation while getting into courses

improved interactions with objects when we have hidden inventory

improved behavior of power supply knobs

fixed bug with always green light in RFID

translation fixes

minor bugs

See you soon!

CipherCraft team