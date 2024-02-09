Closed Beta: Update #56

ADDED:

● Churchill Mk. II with brand new physics and armour modelling system as well as 2 new camouflage.

● Valentine Mk III with brand new physics and armour modelling system as well as 2 new camouflage.

● Churchill Mk. III with brand new physics and armour modelling system.

● Churchill Mk. VII with brand new physics and armour modelling system. Added two new camouflage as well.

● Sherman Firefly with brand new physics and armour modelling system. Added two new camouflage as well.

● New winter camo for Sd. Kfz. 231 8 rad.

● Respawn button back in the death UI.

CHANGED:

● KV-1 1941 armour modelling and colliders.

● KV-2 armour modelling and colliders.

● IS-1 armour modelling and colliders.

● T-70 armour modelling and colliders.

● Daimler Mk II armour modelling and colliders.

● Panzer 38(t) A/E camouflages.

● Comet I armour modelling and colliders. As well as 5 new camouflage for it.

● Cromwell Mk. V armour modelling and colliders.

● Bullets going through external armour and that cannot penetrate the next layer of armour will now be desintegrated upon impact on the second layer of armour (instead of ricochetting).

● Sherman M4 armour modelling and colliders.

FIXED:

● Panzer III E armour model.

● Panzer 38(t) A/E armour model.

● Sturmpanzer Brummbar armour model.

● Projectiles (bullets) would ricochet at impossible angles and have like a few meters per second of velocity.

● Falling through map in some rare cases when starting to use a static weapon (usually over a trench).