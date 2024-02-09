 Skip to content

Beasts of Steel update for 9 February 2024

Closed Beta: Update #56

Share · View all patches · Build 13418105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
ADDED:

● Churchill Mk. II with brand new physics and armour modelling system as well as 2 new camouflage.
● Valentine Mk III with brand new physics and armour modelling system as well as 2 new camouflage.
● Churchill Mk. III with brand new physics and armour modelling system.
● Churchill Mk. VII with brand new physics and armour modelling system. Added two new camouflage as well.
● Sherman Firefly with brand new physics and armour modelling system. Added two new camouflage as well.
● New winter camo for Sd. Kfz. 231 8 rad.
● Respawn button back in the death UI.

CHANGED:

● KV-1 1941 armour modelling and colliders.
● KV-2 armour modelling and colliders.
● IS-1 armour modelling and colliders.
● T-70 armour modelling and colliders.
● Daimler Mk II armour modelling and colliders.
● Panzer 38(t) A/E camouflages.
● Comet I armour modelling and colliders. As well as 5 new camouflage for it.
● Cromwell Mk. V armour modelling and colliders.
● Bullets going through external armour and that cannot penetrate the next layer of armour will now be desintegrated upon impact on the second layer of armour (instead of ricochetting).
● Sherman M4 armour modelling and colliders.

FIXED:

● Panzer III E armour model.
● Panzer 38(t) A/E armour model.
● Sturmpanzer Brummbar armour model.
● Projectiles (bullets) would ricochet at impossible angles and have like a few meters per second of velocity.
● Falling through map in some rare cases when starting to use a static weapon (usually over a trench).

