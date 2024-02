Share · View all patches · Build 13417993 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 21:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Greetings,

I'm thrilled to announce that Roko's Basilisk is now available in 9 additional languages:

German

Japanese

French

Italian

Polish

Turkish

Korean

Thai

Ukrainian

Our mission remains unchanged, aiming to reach as many people as possible.

Thank you for your continued support, and see you soon.