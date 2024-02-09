- Added pickable items spawning durning the run. Currently there are 5 items (Kill all enemies, Fullheal, - Collect all EP, Gain immunity for 10 seconds, Gain 20 charges of your ultimate
- Fixed Gamepad Input for Upgrade, Artefact and Level Selection
- Added "auto aim" to options. When toggled abilities following the cursor will now target nearest enemy instead
- Fixed a bug where the options button in menu could not be pressed on ceratin positions
Journey's Legend update for 9 February 2024
Patch 0.7.D
Patchnotes via Steam Community
