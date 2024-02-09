 Skip to content

Journey's Legend update for 9 February 2024

Patch 0.7.D

  • Added pickable items spawning durning the run. Currently there are 5 items (Kill all enemies, Fullheal, - Collect all EP, Gain immunity for 10 seconds, Gain 20 charges of your ultimate
  • Fixed Gamepad Input for Upgrade, Artefact and Level Selection
  • Added "auto aim" to options. When toggled abilities following the cursor will now target nearest enemy instead
  • Fixed a bug where the options button in menu could not be pressed on ceratin positions

