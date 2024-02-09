 Skip to content

PROJECT 13 update for 9 February 2024

PATCH AND LEADERBOARDS ADDED

Patchnotes

-Leaderboards
are now in the Game. It counts in Seconds for each full Game completion ( finishing the last walk 13)

  • Minor Fixes

